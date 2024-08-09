Day 15: Team Ireland Athletes competing at the Paris Olympic Games today

It's a big day for Team Ireland, with two medal contenders taking to the pool and track. Daniel Wiffen will be looking to claim his fifth Olympic medal following his gold in the Men's 800m Freestyle and bronze in the Men's 1500m Freestyle as he competes in the Men's 10km Marathon this morning.

Later on, Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe will compete in the Women's Madison Final. Alongside them, Rhasidat Adeleke will become the first Irish woman to compete in an Olympic sprint final for Ireland as she aims to pick up a medal from the Women's 400m competition.

Here's the full Team Ireland Olympic schedule for August 9, 2024:

6:30 - Marathon Swimming - Men's 10km - Daniel Wiffen

9:40 - Athletics - Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Phil Healy

10:30 - Athletics - Men's 800m Semi-Final - Mark English

5:09 - Cycling Track - Women's Madison, Final - Lara Gillespie, Alice Sharpe

7:00 - Athletics - Women's 400m Final - Rhasidat Adeleke

Medal Contest at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games today:

9:00 - Table Tennis - Men's Team Bronze Medal Team Match (#15) - France v Japan

11:35 - Sport Climbing - Men's Boulder & Lead, Final Lead

11:40 - Canoe Sprint - Women's Canoe Double 500m Finals

12:00 - Canoe Sprint - Women's Kayak Double 500m Finals

12:20 - Canoe Sprint - Men's Kayak Double 500m Finals

12:40 - Canoe Sprint - Men's Canoe Single 1000m Finals

1:00 - Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal Match (#W37) - Argentina v Belgium

1:30 - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual All-Around Final

2:00 - Football - Women's Bronze Medal Match (#25) - Spain v Germany

2:00 - Table Tennis - Men's Team Gold Medal Team Match (#16) - China v Sweden

2:00 - Weightlifting - Men's 89kg

3:00 - Volleyball - Men's Bronze Medal Match (#25) - Italy v United States

5:00 - Football - Men's Gold Medal Match (#32) - France v Spain

6:02 - Cycling Track - Men's Sprint, Finals - Race 2

6:30 - Athletics - Women's 4x100m Relay Final

6:30 - Weightlifting - Women's 71kg

6:30 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match

6:37 - Athletics - Women's Shot Put Final

6:38 - Cycling Track - Men's Sprint, Finals - Decider

6:40 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match

6:47 - Athletics - Men's 4x100m Relay Final

6:55 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 57kg Final

7:00 - Athletics - Women's 400m Final - Rhasidat Adeleke

7:00 - Hockey - Women's Gold Medal Match (#W38) - Netherlands v China

7:05 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match

7:13 - Athletics - Men's Triple Jump Final

7:15 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 86kg Bronze Medal Match

7:19 - Taekwondo - Women - 67kg Bronze Medal Contests (#334)

7:25 - Athletics - Women's Heptathlon 800m

7:30 - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 86kg Final

7:34 - Taekwondo - Men - 80kg Bronze Medal Contests (#335)

7:49 - Taekwondo - Women - 67kg Bronze Medal Contests (#336)

7:50 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match

7:57 - Athletics - Women's 10,000m Final

8:00 - Beach Volleyball - Women's Bronze Medal Match

8:00 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match

8:04 - Taekwondo - Men - 80kg Bronze Medal Contests (#337)

8:15 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 57kg Final

8:15 - Breaking - B-Girls Finals

8:19 - Taekwondo - Women - 67kg Gold Medal Contest (#338)

8:30 - Boxing - Men's 71kg - Final (#228) - Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (UZB) v Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez (MEX)

8:37 - Taekwondo - Men - 80kg Gold Medal Contest (#339)

8:45 - Athletics - Men's 400m Hurdles Final

8:47 - Boxing - Women's 50kg - Final (#229) - Wu Yu (CHN) v Buse Naz Cakiroglu (TUR)

9:30 - Beach Volleyball - Women's Gold Medal Match

9:34 - Boxing - Men's 92kg - Final (#230) - Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez (AZE) v Lazizbek Mullojonov (UZB)

9:51 - Boxing - Women's 66kg - Final (#231) - Imane Khelif (ALG) v Yang Lie (CHN)

