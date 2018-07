Novak Djokovic has beaten Rafael Nadal to reach the Wimbledon men’s singles final, winning their semi-final 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11/9) 3-6 10-8.

Djokovic will meet Kevin Anderson in tomorrow’s final.

The women’s final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber will be delayed.

Full report to follow.

