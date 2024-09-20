Eight South East nominations in the 2024 Hurling All-Stars Awards

The 2024 Hurling All-Star nominations have been announced with eight nods for South East players.

Clare dominate the selection following an epic 2024 season that saw them capture the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 2013 and the Allianz League title for the first time since 2016.

The Banner braves are the standout contingent in the list of 45 names that have been released as the contenders for the prestigious PwC GAA/GPA Awards and have 14 players nominated across all areas of the field.

In addition, star forward Shane O’Donnell is nominated for PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year – where he is joined by Cork’s midfield dynamo Darragh Fitzgibbon and Limerick’s defensive rock Kyle Hayes for the overall award.

The PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees are Clare’s Adam Hogan, Cork’s Eoin Downey and Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill.

Nominations

There are eight counties represented in total. The breakdown is Clare 14, Cork 10, Limerick nine, Kilkenny four, with Waterford, Wexford, Dublin and Antrim having two representatives each.

All Ireland champions Clare dominate the selection with 14 nomations as as two more nods for Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year.

South East contenders are down to four Kilkenny players, 2 for Waterford and 2 for Wexford - with Tipperary and Carlow missing out.

Kilkenny nominees include defenfers Huw Lawlor and David Blanchfield, Midfilder Cian Kenny and Forward John Connelly.

Waterford defenders Calum Lyons and Tadgh de Búrca get the nod as well as Wexford Forwards Lee Chin and Rory O'Connor.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “What a year it has been for hurling, capped off by a final for the ages in which Clare and Cork served up a reminder, as if it were needed, of how blessed we are all across Ireland and across the world, to call this game ‘ours’.

“In a year of excellence, these 45 nominees were adjudged to have been the stand-out performers and for that, each and every one of them should be extremely proud. Congratulations to you all.

“And to the three PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Year nominations and the three in the running in the young player category, the very best of luck.”

PwC Hurling All-Stars Nominations

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders

Adam Hogan (Clare)

Conor Cleary (Clare)

Conor Leen (Clare)

Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

John Conlon (Clare)

David McInerney (Clare)

Eoin Downey (Cork)

Robert Downey (Cork)

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

David Blanchfield (Kilkenny)

Calum Lyons (Waterford)

Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford)

Chris Crummey (Dublin)

Paddy Burke (Antrim)

Midfielders

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)

Conor Burke (Dublin)

Cian Kenny (Kilkenny)

Forwards

Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Mark Rodgers (Clare)

Aidan McCarthy (Clare)

Peter Duggan (Clare)

David Fitzgerald (Clare)

David Reidy (Clare)

Shane Barrett (Cork)

Seamus Harnedy (Cork)

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Brian Hayes (Cork)

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

David Reidy (Limerick)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

James McNaughton (Antrim)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare)

Eoin Downey (Cork)

Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)