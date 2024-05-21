Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson miss out on England’s Euro 2024 squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has left Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson out of his provisional Euro 2024 squad.

With 26 days to go until their group opener against Serbia, he has named a 33-strong training squad that has to be cut to a maximum of 26 players by June 7th.

Rashford – who has been to the last four major tournaments – and vice-captain Henderson – a veteran of six tournaments – are the most high-profile omissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former has struggled for form at Manchester United this season, with the latter joining Ajax in January having made a controversial move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq last summer.

Raheem Sterling’s absence from the long list is less surprising, with Chelsea teammates Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Levi Colwill also omitted.

Luke Shaw has been included despite being laid low since February, with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka also selected despite recent injury concerns.

The training group includes a number of uncapped players. Liverpool youngsters Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah have been included for the first time, while there is a first call-up for Adam Wharton.

Advertisement

Our Palace boys 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Ebere Eze and Marc Guéhi have all been included in @England’s pre-#EURO2024 training squad 👏 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 21, 2024

The Crystal Palace midfielder is joined in the squad by teammates Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson.

Uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford have both been included after taking part in the senior camp for the first time in March.

Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is the youngest member of the squad having impressed on his maiden call-up in March. Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins have both been included on the long list.

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.