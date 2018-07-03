Eric Dier was the hero for England as they defeated Colombia in the last 16 in Russia.

After conceding a late equiliser in normal time, extra time couldn’t separate the sides, thus the shoot-out was required.

Despite the Three Lions poor record in spot kicks, Jordan Pickford saved two penalties as Gareth Southgate’s men set up a meeting with Sweden in the last eight.

Get in. What a game. What a result. England are not coming home just yet.#ENGCOL — Ash (@veg_samosa) July 3, 2018

SCORES! Eric Dier sends England through to the @FIFAWorldCup quarter-final! pic.twitter.com/UkzlZEI7iP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 3, 2018

