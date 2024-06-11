Play Button
Euro 2024 fitness boost for England as Luke Shaw and John Stones train

Luke Shaw and John Stones smile during an England training session in Germany
Luke Shaw and John Stones trained as England’s Euro 2024 preparations stepped up on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate has been dealing with fitness issues and absentees in the build-up to this summer’s tournament.

But all 26 players trained on Tuesday as England went through their paces for the first time since arriving in Germany the previous night.

John Stones looks forward and points during England training
John Stones was fit enough to train (Adam Davy/PA)
A couple of hundred people watched on at Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, where Shaw and Stones took part in the session.

The latter went off with a knock halfway through Friday’s 1-0 friendly loss to Iceland but has seemingly shaken off that potential issue.

Shaw also trained as he steps up rehabilitation from the hamstring issues he has been dealing with since mid-February.

England kick-off their Group C campaign on Sunday against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, before taking on Denmark and Slovenia.

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

