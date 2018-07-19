Dundalk are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

First-half goals from Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy, the latter a volleyed wonderstrike, secured a 2-1 win over Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park.

Pick that out! What a goal from Michael Duffy. @DundalkFC lead Levadia Tallinn 2-1 at Oriel Park (3-1 on aggregate) and you’ll do very well to find a better finish anywhere in Europe tonight than this peach of a volley #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/ArDW8MxkAt — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2018

Dundalk progress to a meeting with Cypriot cup-winners AEK Larnaca.

Shamrock Rovers pushed AIK to extra time tonight, before eventually making a gallant exit.

Dan Carr’s 19th-minute strike levelled the tie and forced 30-minutes of extra time.

But AIK found the net just four minutes after the restart to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Full time in Stockholm. 1-1 on the night, AIK win 2-1 on aggregate. A fantastic effort by the Hoops who will rue missed chances, but take nothing away from the Hoops performance who left everything on the pitch 👏 #RoversInEurope ☘️ pic.twitter.com/cvdZFDpK4F — Shamrock Rovers F.C. 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) July 19, 2018

Derry City managed to win in Belarus but went out to Dinamo Minsk.

Alastair Roy and Ronan Hale found the net in a 2-1 win for the Candystripes, who go out 3-2 on aggregate.

A huge performance from @derrycityfc tonight with goals from Ally Roy and @ronanhale9 but they fall just agonisingly short of going through. pic.twitter.com/88k9WVKQTy — Eric White (@ericwhite80) July 19, 2018

