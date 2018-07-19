Dundalk are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

First-half goals from Pat Hoban and Michael Duffy, the latter a volleyed wonderstrike, secured a 2-1 win over Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park.

Dundalk progress to a meeting with Cypriot cup-winners AEK Larnaca.

Shamrock Rovers pushed AIK to extra time tonight, before eventually making a gallant exit.

Dan Carr’s 19th-minute strike levelled the tie and forced 30-minutes of extra time.

But AIK found the net just four minutes after the restart to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Derry City managed to win in Belarus but went out to Dinamo Minsk.

Alastair Roy and Ronan Hale found the net in a 2-1 win for the Candystripes, who go out 3-2 on aggregate.

Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss