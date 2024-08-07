Every medal won by Team Ireland at the 2024 Paris Olympics

It's been a fantastic Olympic Games for Team Ireland.

So far, Ireland has won seven Olympic medals, including four gold medals and three bronze medals. This makes the 2024 Paris Olympic Games the most successful ever for Team Ireland since they started competing in 1924.

Here are all the Olympic medals Ireland has won so far at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

Every gold medal for Team Ireland at the Olympics

Daniel Wiffen - 800M Men's Freestyle

The Armagh native won Ireland's first gold medal at the games. In the final race at the Paris La Defense Arena, he set a new Olympic record of 7:38.19.

Fintan McCarthy & Paul O'Donovan - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls

The Skibbereen duo is no stranger to Olympic gold medals. They went into the Paris Games as the reigning champions of the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls.

It also means O'Donovan is the first Irish athlete to win medals at three different Olympic Games, having won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Games and gold at the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Rhys McClenaghan - Men's Pommel Horse

Rhys McClenaghan not only won gold but also became the first-ever Irish person to win an Olympic medal in gymnastics.

Prior to the Games, McClenaghan won two gold medals for the pommel horse at the World Championships in 2022 and 2023. Alongside this, he has also won gold at three European Championships.

Kellie Harrington - Women's 60kg Boxing

Kellie Harrington also made history for Team Ireland in Paris by becoming the first Irish female athlete to win gold at consecutive games.

The Dublin native beat out China's Yang Wenlu in the Women's 60kg Boxing final to take home gold.

Every bronze medal for Team Ireland at the Olympics

Mona McSharry - Women's 100M Breaststroke

Sligo's McSharry brought home Ireland's first medal of the tournament, winning bronze in the final of the Women's 100M Breaststroke.

She also won Ireland's first Olympic medal in the pool in 28 years.

Daire Lynch & Philip Doyle - Men's Double Sculls

Clonmel's Daire Lynch was the first South East athlete to bring home a medal for Ireland at this year's Olympics alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle from Co. Down.

After coming in first place in their semi-final race, the two rowers recorded a time of 6:15.17 to win Bronze in the Men's Double Sculls final.

Daniel Wiffen - Men's 1500m Freestyle

Not content with just one medal, Armagh's Daniel Wiffen also took home the bronze medal from the Men's 1500m Freestyle competition.

He finished behind the USA's Bobby Finke and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri.

There'll hopefully be even more medals making their way back to Ireland before the Olympic Games conclude, and we'll be sure to update you as they come in!

