Every medal won by Team Ireland at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Team Ireland have continued their fine form going into the 2024 Paris Paralympics Games.

So far, Ireland has won five medals at the games including one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Here are all the Paralympic medals Ireland has won at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games:

Every gold medal for Team Ireland at the Paralympics

Katie-George Dunlevy & Linda Kelly - Women's B Individual Time Trial

Katie-Geroge Dunlevy and Wexford pilot Linda Kelly blitzed through the Women's B Individual Time Trial final to take home Team Ireland's first Gold medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The pair recorded a finish time of 38:16.58, over 1 minute and 23 seconds ahead of second-placed Great Britain cyclist Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl.

Every silver medal for Team Ireland at the Paralympics

Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal - Women's C 3000m Individual Pursuit

Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal brought home Ireland's first medal in the Para-Cycling competitions just narrowly missing out on the Gold medal spot by just over two seconds!

The pair recorded a time of 3:21.315 to take home the silver medal just ahead of Great Britain's Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall.

Great British pair Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl took home the Gold medal in that contest.

Róisín Ní Ríain - Women's 100m Backstroke S13

Róisín Ní Ríain took home Ireland's first medal of the Paralympic games winning Silver in the Women's 100m Backstroke S13 final.

The 19-year-old Drombanna native recorded a time of 1:07.27 in the final to just pip Italy's Carlotta Gilli to the second place position.

The USA's Gia Pergolini took home the Gold medal in that race.

Every bronze medal for Team Ireland at the Paralympics

Róisín Ní Ríain - Women's 200m Individual Medley SM13

Fresh off winning a Silver medal already at the 2024 Games, Róisín Ní Ríain clinched bronze in the Women's 200m Individual Medley by .08 seconds.

She recorded a time of 2:27.47.

Italy's Carlotta Gilli won Gold in the race followed by the USA's Olivia Chambers.

Orla Comerford - Women's 100m T13

Just moments after Róisín Ní Ríain's bronze medal in Para Swimming Orla Comerford stormed through the Women's 100m T13 final to win Ireland another bronze medal at the Paralympic Games.

Comerford comfortably finished the race in third position recording a time of 11.94s.

Azerbaijan's Lamiya Valiyeva won gold in the race winning a new world record of 11.76s followed closely by Brazil's Rayane Soares da Silva.

There's still plenty of competitions underway and we'll be sure to update the list with every medal Team Ireland wins at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games as they come in!

You can also check out the list of all our South East athletes competing at the Games this year here.

