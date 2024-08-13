Every South East athlete at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Team Ireland has 35 athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Out of the 35 athletes, the South East is represented by four competitors.

South East 2024 Paralympic Games Athletes

Kilkenny

Name: Mary Fitzgerald

Event: F40 Shot Put

Hometown: Kilkenny

Club: Gowran AC

Mary was initially selected to join Paralympic Ireland's High-Performance squad in 2019 before making her first appearance for Team Ireland in Grosseto.

The Kilkenny native then competed at the 2019 World Champions in Dubai, where she finished 7th overall.

She then went on to win a bronze medal at the 2021 World Para Athletics European Championships before competing at her first Paralympics Games at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, where she finished 7th overall.

Since then, Mary has gone on to completely shatter her former personal best Shot Put throw by recording a throw of 8:87m at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium in Loughborough.

Name: Damien Vereker

Event: B4 Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit, Men’s B 1000m Time Trial, Men’s B Individual Time Trial, B Road Race

Hometown: Kilkenny

Club: Comeragh Cycling Club

The Kilkenny man made his first Paralympic appearance at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Now competing at his second Games, Vereker is partnered with Donegal's Mitchell McLaughlin. The pair last competed at the 2023 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Scotland, where they finished 9th in the Time Trial contest.

Carlow

Name: Aaron Shorten

Event: T20 1500m

Hometown: Castledermot, Co. Kildare

Club: St. Laurence O’Toole’s Athletic Club, Carlow

Carlow's Aaron Shorten is competing at his first Paralympic Games in Paris this summer after coming through the Athletics Ireland Juvenile system.

At the Juvenile level, Shorten won 10 All-Ireland National titles.

He made his international debut for Team Ireland at the 2023 Para Athletics World Championships in Paris, where he ran in the 1500m (T20) event where he finished 14th.

Wexford

Name: Linda Kelly

Event: Women’s B 1000m Time Trial, Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit, B B Road Race, B Road Race

Hometown: New Ross, Co. Wexford

Club: Spin the Bean – Powered by Coffee

Also making her Paralympic debut is Wexford's Linda Kelly, who competes as a tandem pilot alongside Katie-George Dunlevy. The pair are certainly ones to watch as they come into the Games, having won gold at the 2023 UCI World Championships alongside an overall victory in the UCI Para-cycling World Cup.

Where to Watch 2024 Paralympic Games

Spectators can tune into the Paris games on Channel 4 and RTÉ. The games are set to start on Wednesday, 28 August, and run until Sunday, 8 September.

The South East is represented at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, and many medal contenders are among the ranks, so be sure to keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.