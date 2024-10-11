Everything you need to know about Leinster v Munster at Croke Park

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches of the URC, Leinster v Munster. A sold-out Croke Park hosts the clash which takes place this Saturday, October 12 at 5:45 pm.

Where can I watch Leinster v Munster?

The URC match between Leinster and Munster will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1, URC.tv and SuperSport with Kick-off scheduled for 5:45 pm.

What time is Leinster v Munster?

Kick-off at Croke park for Leinster v Munster is scheduled for 5:45 pm

Where can I get tickets for Leinster v Munster?

Tickets are all sold-out for Leinster v Munster.

What are the teams for Leinster v Munster?

Munster

Starting XV: Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C), Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has made four changes - fit again Alex Nankivell returns, with Sean O'Brien starting on the wing after returning from Emerging Ireland’s tour to South Africa earlier this week.

Stephen Archer makes his first start of the season, with Gavin Coombes returning to the starting 15.

Leinster

Starting XV: Hugo Keenan, Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe, Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Lee Barron, Tadhg Furlong, RG Snyman, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (C).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has made three changes to his side - James Ryan returns to the starting 15, and will partner former Munster man RG Snyman in the second row, with Lee Barron coming into the front row.

There's one change in the backline, with Liam Turner starting on the wing.

