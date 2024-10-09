Everything you need to know ahead of Ireland v Finland

Heimir Hallgrímsson will be looking to secure his first win as Ireland manager as the Boys in Green travel to Helsinki for their Nations League clash against Finland tomorrow.

Hallgrímsson isn't the only manager looking for his first win in the Nations League this tournament as Finland also suffered defeat to England and Greece in September.

Where can I watch Ireland v Finland

Ireland v Finland will be broadcast live on RTÉ on Thursday, 10 October at 9:45 pm Irish Time

Ireland v Finland matchday squad

The full starting-11 for Ireland v Finland has yet be announced but a 24-man squad travelled to Helsinki earlier this week to train ahead of the fixture.

Advertisement

The Ireland roster includes:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Advertisement

Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).

What is Ireland next fixture after Ireland v Finland?

Following Thursday's game against Finland, Heimir Hallgrímsson's Ireland team will travel to Athens to play Greece in the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium at 9:45 pm Irish Time on Sunday, 13 October.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.