Everything you need to know ahead of the Ireland v England Nations League clash

Ireland v England as a first fixture for new Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson is certainly a trial by fire. However, it's also a massive opportunity for the Icelandic manager to win over the Boys in Green faithful early on.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the massive fixture.

What time is Ireland v England on?

Ireland's tie with England in the Nations League is set to kick off at 5 pm at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

Where to watch Ireland v England

Here in Ireland, you can watch the Ireland v England match on RTÉ 2 with the pre-match build-up being broadcast from 4 pm. The game is also available on the RTÉ Player.

In the UK the game will be shown live on ITV1.

Who is playing in Ireland v England?

Evan Ferguson makes a return to the Ireland squad.

Leicester's Kasey McAteer will also be in the squad for the first time having received clearance from Fifa.

Gavin Bazunu, Mikey Johnston and Josh Cullen will miss the fixture due to injuries.

The full Ireland squad for Ireland v England is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Sunderland), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar).

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire return to the England squad while Jude Bellingham misses the fixture due to injury.

Phil Fodden also remains unavailable for the Euro 2024 finalists due to a virus.

The full England squad for Ireland v England includes:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atlético Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards; Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

