FAI Cup first round fixtures confirmed for Gorey Rangers and Villa FC

Gorey Rangers and Villa FC are among the teams playing in the first round of fixtures for the FAI Cup 2024 with eight matches set to take place between Friday, May 17 and Sunday, May 19.

The FAI Cup Preliminary Round, which was traditionally held before the competition's First Round, will now be held as part of the FAI Cup First Round.

League of Ireland clubs will enter the competition in the Second Round with four clubs already receiving byes after the draws confirmation including: Carrigaline United, Ringmahon Rangers, Leeds, Kilbarrack United.

Gorey Rangers will make the trip up to Kildare to take on Maynooth University Town at 3pm on Saturday, May 18. Waterford's Villa FC head to Limerick on Sunday, May 19 to face Pike Rovers at 2pm. Here's a list of the weekends fixtures...

Friday, May 17

Wayside Celtic v Collinstown – 7:45pm, Jackson Park.

Saturday, May 18

Midleton v St. Francis – 2pm, Knockgriffin Park.

Maynooth University Town v Gorey Rangers – 3pm, Maynooth University Astro.

College Corinthians v Cobh Wanderers – 4pm, Corinthians Park.

Sunday, May 19

Ballyfermot United v Rockmount – 2pm, Ballyfermot Coldcut.

Cockhill Celtic v Ayrfield United – 2pm, Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds.

Pike Rovers v Villa – 2pm, Pike Rovers Complex.

Wilton United v Glebe North – 2:30, Pat Bowdren Park.

