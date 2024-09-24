Five South East players named in Camogie Soaring Stars team

Five South East players have been named as part of the 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team.

Four players from Kilkenny including goalkeeper Cliona Murphy, Half Back duo of Mairead Kennedy and Hannah Scott and midfielder Danielle Morrissey.

Corner Forward and part of the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship winning Tipperary team Jenny Grace was also named in the XV.

The All-Ireland winning Cork side lead the way on winners with six nominations across the team. The full team also included two players from Laois and one each from Offaly and Kerry.

The full PwC Camogie Soaring Stars team is as follows:

Cliona Murphy – Kilkenny (Goalkeeper) Emma Flanagan – Cork (Corner Back) Niamh O’Leary – Cork (Full Back) Aoife Barrett – Cork (Corner Back) Mairead Kennedy – Kilkenny (Wing/Half Back) Clodagh Tynan – Laois (Centre Back) Hannah Scott – Kilkenny (Wing/Half Back) Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny (Midfield) Tara McCarthy – Cork (Midfield) Cliona O’Callaghan – Cork (Wing/Half Forward) Lauren Homan – Cork (Centre Forward) Grace Teehan – Offaly (Wing/Half Forward) Jenny Grace – Tipperary (Corner Forward) Aimee Collier – Laois (Full Forward) Jackie Horgan – Kerry (Corner Forward)

At the same time, Cork Senior Camogie Manager Ger Manley was also named PwC Manager of the Year after his side beat Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie final.

