'Forever in our hearts': Young GAA player Caolan Finnegan dies following cancer diagnosis

Former Armagh footballer Caolan Finnegan has passed away, aged 20.

The Crossmaglen Rangers clubman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year.

He had represented his county at underage level.

Crossmaglen have said that Finnegan dealt with his illness with 'enormous courage, strength and dignity'.

Armagh senior football manager Kieran McGeeney said Caolan would have been part of his All-Ireland winning squad, but for his illness.

Armagh captain Aidan Forker visited Finnegan with the Sam Maguire Cup in recent weeks.

Paying tribute on their social media page, the Crossmaglen club said 'he was a true ranger'.

"Caolan lost his battle earlier this morning. A battle he fought with enormous courage, strength and dignity.

We are so proud of you Caolan. A true Ranger.

"You will be forever remembered as one of the greatest who ever donned the black & amber. Forever in our hearts.

"Rest in peace Stringer".

An online book of condolence is now open for the young GAA player who tragically lost his life.

