Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Earlier this year, he announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told he had a year to live "at best".

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the English team when he took over in 2001 and coached the so called "Golden Generation".

He also took charge of sides in Italy, Portugal and Sweden before realising a life long dream in leading out the Liverpool Legends for a game in March.

According to Sky News, his famliy issued a statement saying: ""Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family."

It added: "The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong."