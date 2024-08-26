Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76.

Earlier this year, he announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told he had a year to live "at best".

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the English team when he took over in 2001 and coached the so called "Golden Generation".

He also took charge of sides in Italy, Portugal and Sweden before realising a life long dream in leading out the Liverpool Legends for a game in March.

Advertisement

According to Sky News, his famliy issued a statement saying: ""Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family."

It added: "The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong."

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Funeral for Caolan Finnegan remembers his love for GAA and his family

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

Billie Eilish's cherished pet pitbull 'Shark' becomes a Vogue Cover Star

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Entertainment 3

Chappell Roan calls out inappropriate fan behaviour in emotional video

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement