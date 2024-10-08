Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes jailed for 15 months

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes jailed for 15 months
****FILE PHOTO **** 03/02/2023 Photo Collins Courts
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former Premier League footballer and Republic of Ireland international, Anthony Stokes has received a prison sentence for drug and dangerous driving charges.

The 36-year-old was jailed for 15 months this morning but has since taken up bail. He plans to appeal the sentence.

Following a high-speed car chase that lasted about ten minutes on 6th January last year, Anthony Stokes abandoned his car at the closed gates of Phoenix Park and made a run for it but was caught by gardai following a short foot pursuit.

Cocaine worth almost €4,000 was found inside a sock that was hidden inside an air vent in the car.

Advertisement

Stokes, who had spells with Arsenal, Sunderland, Celtic, and Blackburn Rovers during his football career, admitted having the cocaine for sale or supply and also pleaded guilty to multiple driving offences, which included four counts of dangerous driving.

The court heard how he has laboured under addiction from a young age and how his alcohol problems progressed to cocaine abuse after his career ended.

He was handed a 15-month prison sentence today but took up bail soon afterward, pending the outcome of an appeal.

Reporting Frank Greaney

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Men jailed for involvement in David Byrne's murder at Regency Hotel appeal convictions

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Over a million cigarettes seized at Belview Port

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 3

Wexford's Katie Whelan called up to Ireland squad

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement