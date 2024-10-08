Former Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes jailed for 15 months

Former Premier League footballer and Republic of Ireland international, Anthony Stokes has received a prison sentence for drug and dangerous driving charges.

The 36-year-old was jailed for 15 months this morning but has since taken up bail. He plans to appeal the sentence.

Following a high-speed car chase that lasted about ten minutes on 6th January last year, Anthony Stokes abandoned his car at the closed gates of Phoenix Park and made a run for it but was caught by gardai following a short foot pursuit.

Cocaine worth almost €4,000 was found inside a sock that was hidden inside an air vent in the car.

Stokes, who had spells with Arsenal, Sunderland, Celtic, and Blackburn Rovers during his football career, admitted having the cocaine for sale or supply and also pleaded guilty to multiple driving offences, which included four counts of dangerous driving.

The court heard how he has laboured under addiction from a young age and how his alcohol problems progressed to cocaine abuse after his career ended.

Reporting Frank Greaney