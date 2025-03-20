Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76

Irish Formula One legend Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76.

The Dublin native, who ran his own Formula One team, had been fighting aggressive prostate and bladder cancer.

A statement from his family says "it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur."

He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.

