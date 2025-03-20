Play Button
Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76

Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76
28 September 2014; Eddie Jordan watching Rory McIlroy, Team Europe, during his Singles Match against Rickie Fowler, Team USA. The 2014 Ryder Cup, Final Day. Gleneagles, Scotland. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Irish Formula One legend Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76.

The Dublin native, who ran his own Formula One team, had been fighting aggressive prostate and bladder cancer.

A statement from his family says "it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur."

He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.

