Four Irish boxers book their place in Paris as Ireland qualify record number for the Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament, E-Work Arena, Busto Arsizio, Italy 11/3/2024 Women's 66kg Quarterfinals Bout Grainne Walsh (Red) vs Aneta Rygielska (Blue) Ireland’s Grainne Walsh Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Fabrizio Carabelli
Four Irish boxers have booked their place in the Paris Olympics this summer at the qualification tournament in Bangkok.

Gráinne Walsh booked her place at 66kg after she defeated Armenia's Ani Hovedepyan in a unanimous decision.

Jennifer Lehane will also be heading to Paris in the 54kg division with a 5-0 victory over Hannah Lakotar.

Daina Moorehouse will join the pair following her win in the 50kg division, after her win over Zlatislava Chukanova. This will be the highest number of female boxers representing Ireland in the Olympics.

Having competed in the Tokyo Olympics and won bronze, Aidan Walsh recovered from his defeat earlier this week to win a unanimous decision victory over Angel Gabriel Llanos Perez of Puerto Rico.

Walsh is aiming for a higher place on the podium this time around after a freak injury forced him out of the semi-finals in Tokyo.

Galway boxer Martin McDonagh fell short in the super heavyweight division as he fell to Armenia's Davit Chaloyan on a 3:2 split decision.

They will be joined by Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O'Rourke, Dean Clancy, and Jack Marley.

Ireland has qualified a boxer in every category in the women's competition, and four out of seven in the men's.

By Michael Bolton

