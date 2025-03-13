Play Button
Sport

Four South East players named in Camogie Third Level Team of the Year

Four South East players named in Camogie Third Level Team of the Year
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Four South East players have been included in the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year.

Two players from Kilkenny and one each from Tipperary and Waterford made the cut.

Ashbourne Cup holders Univeristy of Limerick dominated the starting 15 with eight picks.

Among those UL picks was Tipperary's Sarah Corcoran, Kilkenny's Caoimhe Keher Murtagh and Waterford's Mairéad O'Brien.

Advertisement

Alongside them was TU Dublin's Orla O'Keeffe from Kilkenny.

2025 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year

  1. Caoimhe Buckley, UCC & Cork
  2. Orla O’Keeffe, TU Dublin & Kilkenny
  3. Sharon Shanahan, UL & Offaly
  4. Méabh Murphy, UCC & Cork
  5. Claire Gannon, TU Dublin & Dublin
  6. Áine Keane, UL & Galway
  7. Jennifer Hughes, UL & Galway
  8. Sarah Corcoran, UL & Tipperary
  9. Saoirse McCarthy, TU Dublin & Cork
  10. Caoimhe Cahill, UL & Clare
  11. Caoimhe Keher Murtagh, UL & Kilkenny
  12. Mairéad O’Brien, UL & Waterford
  13. Mairéad Dillon, University of Galway & Galway
  14. Caoimhe Lyons, UL & Limerick
  15. Clodagh Finn, UCC & Cork

The Player of the Year award went to Galway native Áine Keane.

Speaking on the announcement Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy said:

"Congratulations to each of the players named on the 2025 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year, and in particular, congratulations to Player of the Year Áine Keane.

Advertisement

"This competition provides a vital platform for young players to develop their skills, compete at a high level, and ultimately contribute to their clubs and counties. The Electric Ireland sponsorship is vital in providing the resources and support necessary to ensure the Third Level Championships continue to thrive and nurture the future stars of our game.

"To the players named on the Team of the Year - we are immensely proud to have such passionate and talented representatives for the sport. Well done to each and every one of you."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU alcohol exports

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Fresh faces in the Ireland squad ahead of Nations League play-offs

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Tributes paid to young man (21) who died after fall at student complex

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement