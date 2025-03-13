Four South East players named in Camogie Third Level Team of the Year

Four South East players have been included in the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year.

Two players from Kilkenny and one each from Tipperary and Waterford made the cut.

Ashbourne Cup holders Univeristy of Limerick dominated the starting 15 with eight picks.

Among those UL picks was Tipperary's Sarah Corcoran, Kilkenny's Caoimhe Keher Murtagh and Waterford's Mairéad O'Brien.

Alongside them was TU Dublin's Orla O'Keeffe from Kilkenny.

2025 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year

Caoimhe Buckley, UCC & Cork Orla O’Keeffe, TU Dublin & Kilkenny Sharon Shanahan, UL & Offaly Méabh Murphy, UCC & Cork Claire Gannon, TU Dublin & Dublin Áine Keane, UL & Galway Jennifer Hughes, UL & Galway Sarah Corcoran, UL & Tipperary Saoirse McCarthy, TU Dublin & Cork Caoimhe Cahill, UL & Clare Caoimhe Keher Murtagh, UL & Kilkenny Mairéad O’Brien, UL & Waterford Mairéad Dillon, University of Galway & Galway Caoimhe Lyons, UL & Limerick Clodagh Finn, UCC & Cork

The Player of the Year award went to Galway native Áine Keane.

Speaking on the announcement Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy said:

"Congratulations to each of the players named on the 2025 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year, and in particular, congratulations to Player of the Year Áine Keane.

"This competition provides a vital platform for young players to develop their skills, compete at a high level, and ultimately contribute to their clubs and counties. The Electric Ireland sponsorship is vital in providing the resources and support necessary to ensure the Third Level Championships continue to thrive and nurture the future stars of our game.

"To the players named on the Team of the Year - we are immensely proud to have such passionate and talented representatives for the sport. Well done to each and every one of you."

