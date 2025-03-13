Fresh faces in the Ireland squad ahead of Nations League play-offs

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has included both Rocco Vata and James Abankwah in his 23-man squad ahead of Ireland's Nations League play-offs against Bulgaria.

This is the Watford duo's first-ever call-up to the senior squad.

Abankwah previously won the FAI Cup with St. Pats back in 2021 and has impressed in recent games since his move to Watford.

Equally, 19-year-old Vata has scored three goals and accumulated three assists for the Hornets this season.

Advertisement

Bristol City striker Sinclair Armstrong rejoins the Ireland set-up after last being included in a senior squad 18 months ago.

Alongside him, QPR defender Jimmy Dunne will be hoping to earn his first international cap.

Republic of Ireland Squad v Bulgaria

Goalkeepers:

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)

Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from AFC Bournemouth)

Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liége, on loan from Southampton)

Advertisement

Defenders:

Jake O'Brien (Everton)

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town)

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers)

James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese)

Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City)

Midfielders:

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town)

Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Will Smallbone (Southampton)

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Advertisement

Attackers:

Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion)

Adam Idah (Celtic)

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City)

Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion)

Rocco Vata (Watford)

Ireland travels to Plovdiv, Bulgaria next Thursday for the first leg of the clash at Hristo Botev Stadium at 7:45 pm.

The return leg in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium is scheduled for Sunday 23 March at 7:45 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.