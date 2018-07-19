The GAA is being criticised after it emerged that organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match made an unsuccessful attempt to host the occasion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The game – which will feature a host of former star players including Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin and Rio Ferdinand – is due to take place in Turner’s Cross stadium with tickets demand set to be huge.

Frustration online over Liam Miller tribute game not getting permission to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork Lord Mayor Mick Finn revealed at the game’s official launch that organisers had tried to get the game played at the much larger Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but had failed.

The Cork City stadium holds 7,000 as opposed to the 45,000 capacity in the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The public has expressed frustration on social media over organisers not being able to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Mr Finn said: “One pity is that we didn’t have the use of a bigger venue in the city. I know attempts were made to get Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is a pity, but I have no doubt that the Cork public will row in behind this and it will be a fantastic event.

“There is such a demand for this event that I have no doubt it will sell out within a couple of minutes. Attempts were made by Michael [O’Flynn, chairman of the organising committee] and myself and others to see if Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be available. But they have their own internal practices, the response was it wasn’t available on this occasion.

“I think it has to go before Congress, [to use] every pitch outside Croke Park. They have approval for Croke Park I think generally, and every other facility has to go before Congress which isn’t until next February, so it just wasn’t an option.”

The GAA have been asked for comment.

Miller passed away earlier this year aged 36.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder had spells with Manchester United, Celtic, and Cork City, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2017.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Friday morning at 10am

