Funeral for Caolan Finnegan remembers his love for GAA and his family

The funeral mass of Crossmaglen Gaelic footballer Caolan Finnegan has taken place.

He passed away last week at the age of 20, a year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Hundreds of mourners were told about his love for sport, especially the GAA, his family, and his dog Winnie.

Caolan died peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry with his loving family by his side.

Advertisement

He is sadly missed by his parents, Liam and Janette, his siblings, his girlfriend Emily, and extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Caolan Finnegan took place at St Patrick's Church, Crossmaglen (via the Rangers Field) at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining ceremony.

"Caolan lost his battle earlier this morning. A battle he fought with enormous courage, strength and dignity.

We are so proud of you Caolan. A true Ranger.

"You will be forever remembered as one of the greatest who ever donned the black & amber. Forever in our hearts.

Advertisement

"Rest in peace Stringer".

An online book of condolence is now open for the young GAA player who tragically lost his life.