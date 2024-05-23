GAA: Battle for survival in Munster and Leinster as provincial hurling championships near end

The provincial hurling championships have served up a feast of action so far this season, and it's set to continue this weekend with the final round-robin games in both Munster and Leinster.

In each case, the top two counties will qualify for their respective provincial final, while the third-placed team goes through to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

In Leinster, Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and Galway all remain in contention to progress in some form.

Although there's no such chance for Antrim and Carlow, who meet on Sunday, the fixture will decide who gets relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for next season.

Advertisement

In Munster, four of the five counties have something to play for.

A win for Limerick, Clare or Waterford would see them through to the Munster final, while Cork, who have a bye, are also in the running to progress to the latter stages of the season.

All eyes will be on the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, as a win for Davy Fitzgerald's side (in addition to a win for Clare against Tipperary) would see the All-Ireland champions' summer come to an early end.

The All-Ireland Football Championship also continues, with one game across each of the four groups taking place on Saturday.

Advertisement

Here's all the fixtures taking place this weekend and where to catch the televised coverage...

Saturday, May 25th

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Group 2): Dublin v Roscommon – Croke Park, 5pm. Coverage on GAAGO.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Group 4): Louth v Meath – Inniskeen, 5.30pm.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Group 1): Armagh v Westmeath – Athletic Grounds, 6pm.

Advertisement

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Group 3): Donegal v Tyrone – Ballybofey, 7.15pm. Coverage on GAAGO.

Eight more counties begin their round robin campaign this weekend! Check out what's coming up...🏐 pic.twitter.com/2xALFrcZrg — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 21, 2024

Joe McDonagh Cup: Down v Offaly – Ballycran, 1pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry v Meath – Austin Stack Park, 1pm.

Joe McDonagh Cup: Westmeath v Laois – Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.

Laois and Offaly are through to the final ahead of the final round of group games next weekend. Kerry are on 4 points but even if they beat Meath and Down beat Offaly in the final round, the Kingdom would lose out to Offaly for a place in the final, having lost the head-to-head… pic.twitter.com/XbeU2b3CTx — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 20, 2024

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (Group 2): Cork v Wexford – Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (Group 2): Clare v Down – Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (Group 2): Dublin v Galway – Parnell Park, 2pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (Group 1): Antrim v Derry – Cushendall, 2pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (Group 1): Limerick v Kilkenny – Rathkeale, 4pm.

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (Group 1): Tipperary v Waterford – The Ragg, 4.30pm.

💪It's time to do battle💪 The first round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship kicks off this Saturday with games taking place across Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior. 🎉 🎟️Get your tickets here NOW - https://t.co/fpbjN6iIbM pic.twitter.com/KaQW2oa0mN — The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) May 21, 2024

Sunday, May 26th

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship: Kilkenny v Wexford – Nowlan Park, 2pm. Coverage on GAAGO.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship: Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium, 2pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship: Antrim v Carlow – Corrigan Park, 2pm.

It’s crunch-time in both the @gaaleinster and @MunsterGAA SHC with Round 5 set to decide which 3️⃣ teams from each province progress to the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SHC and which teams contest the provincial finals. Tipperary are the only team with nothing to play for… pic.twitter.com/XQjkYnOldw — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 20, 2024

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Tipperary v Clare – Semple Stadium, 4pm. Live coverage on RTÉ News.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Limerick v Waterford – Gaelic Grounds, 4pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two.