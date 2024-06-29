GAA: Galway shock All-Ireland champions Dublin to reach semi-finals

Galway have caused the shock of the championship with a 0-17 to 0-16 win over Dublin to defeat the defending All-Ireland champions.

It will be the first year since 2009 that Dublin are not in the semi-finals of the championship, as Galway dug deep to come from behind for victory in Croke Park.

Galway had to come from behind to secure victory, having not taken the lead until the 66th minute from Johnny Heaney.

It was a victory that looked unlikely early on, as Dublin got off to a quick start with 0-6 to 0-2 lead after 13 minutes.

Galway, with five points from Shane Walsh in the first half, kept in touch with Dublin, as the All-Ireland champions went into the interval with a 0-11 to 0-7 lead.

They could not keep this up in the second half however, with Dublin scoring just four points in the next 30 minutes.

Galway twice levelled the game, first through Céin Darcy in the 60th minute, and Dylan McHugh in the 64th minute to make it 0-15 each.

Johnny Heaney then put Galway ahead in the 66th minute, followed by a score from Tomo Culhane.

Con O'Callaghan reduced it to one, but Galway held on for a famous victory.

Earlier on Saturday, Armagh were the first team into the All-Ireland Football semi finals.

Goals in each half from Barry McCambridge and Conor Turbitt gave the Orchard County a 2-12 to 12 point win over Roscommon.

Roscommon played the majority of the game with 14 men after a first half red card for Ruaidhri Fallon.

In a tight first half, McCambridge's goal in the 19th minute and the red card for Fallon in the 34th minute were the crucial moments of the game, as Armagh took a 1-3 to 0-4 lead into the interval.

Despite being a man down, Roscommon kept the pressure on Armagh, with Conor Cox leading the charge with five points.

Armagh's second goal came from Turbitt in the 51st minute, as they held on to reach the last four.

The final round of group matches in the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Camogie Championship have come to a close this evening.

Tipperary finished top of Group One - they beat Kilkenny by 1-15 to 15 points in The Ragg.

Elsewhere in that group, Waterford smashed Derry 3-15 to 6 points and Limerick held on to defeat Antrim by 2-17 to 3-12.

In Group Two, Cork got the better of Galway by 2-16 to 1-7 at Pairc Uí Chaoímh while Clare beat Wexford by 1-15 to 1-11.

By Michael Bolton

