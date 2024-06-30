GAA: Kerry and Donegal reach semi-finals with quarter-final wins

Kerry have reached the semi-finals of the All-Ireland football championship with a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Derry.

It was far from a classic, but Kerry did enough to win and set up a semi-final clash with Armagh.

Despite recent defensive issues, Derry looked far more solid as they kept Kerry frustrated in a tight opening half.

Kerry had a 0-5 to 0-4 lead after 25 minutes, as both sides had to work extremely hard for each score.

Shane McGuigan scored four points in the first half, as the sides were level at the interval with six points each.

The second half continued to be a tight affair with both sides level for large parts, as David Clifford was a frustrated figure for the large part of the game.

Kerry made it a two-point game in the 58th minute to make it 0-10 to 0-8 through a point from Killian Spillane.

They stepped it up in the final 10 minutes, with a 0-12 to 0-9 lead in the 64th minute. Derry hit costly wides, and couldn't create a goal opportunity to draw level.

Kerry's bench was crucial to their win, as they finihsed the far stronger of the sides.

Donegal have reached their first All-Ireland semifinal since 2014 after a 1-23 to 0-18 win over Louth in the quarter-finals in Croke Park.

Jim McGuinness's side will face Galway after their win over Dublin on Saturday.

In a competitive first half, it was Donegal who got started quicker, with a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 10 minutes.

Louth were able to keep in touch, with Sam Mulroy scoring six points, as they trailed 0-11 to 0-8 at half-time.

Donegal were able to keep the scoreboard ticking, with Peader Mogan, who was named player of the match, scoring five points.

In what was not their most impressive display this season, Donegal put the victory beyond doubt with a goal in the 58th minute from Eoghán Bán Gallagher.

For Louth, it was a season if real positives, as they reached the Leinster final and will look to build on reaching the quarter-finals.

