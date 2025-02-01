Play Button
Sport

Galopin De Champs claims victory in today's Gold Cup for Carlow trainer Willie Mullins

Galopin De Champs claims victory in today's Gold Cup for Carlow trainer Willie Mullins
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Willie Mullins’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Galopin De Champs, has won the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup today at Leopardstown for a third consecutive season.

The favourite was running against his stablemate Fact to File, this was the third time they met this season, with Galopin De Champ holding the 2-1 victory.

The Carlow trainer also recorded a winner today with the favourite Final Demand taking the Nathaniel Lacey & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

He completed a clean sweep of the graded races with Majborough who won the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase in the colours of J. P. McManus.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Hello Neighbour won the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle for Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Deposit Return Scheme exceeds expectations

 By Lily Kennedy
Carlow News 2

Two victims of Carlow collision named locally

 By Lily Kennedy
Sport 3

Six Nations 2025: Ireland face England in battle to make history

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement