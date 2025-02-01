Galopin De Champs claims victory in today's Gold Cup for Carlow trainer Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Galopin De Champs, has won the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup today at Leopardstown for a third consecutive season.

The favourite was running against his stablemate Fact to File, this was the third time they met this season, with Galopin De Champ holding the 2-1 victory.

The Carlow trainer also recorded a winner today with the favourite Final Demand taking the Nathaniel Lacey & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

He completed a clean sweep of the graded races with Majborough who won the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase in the colours of J. P. McManus.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Hello Neighbour won the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle for Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.