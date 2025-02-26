Galopin Des Champs set to become an "all-time great" according to David Casey

Willie Mullins' Galopin Des Champs will be aiming to win his third consecutive Gold Cup at Cheltenham next month.

The win itself would propel the horse into the "all-time greats" list according to assistant trainer David Casey.

Speaking at a BoyleSports Cheltenham Preview Night at Limerick Racecourse in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys, Casey said:

"He’d have to be up there with the all-time greats if he wins his third Gold Cup. Any horse that wins three Gold Cups has to be. He was very good in his two runs at Leopardstown this season. He ran a cracker first time out in the John Durkan as well."

Casey was quick to note that Galopin's consistency is what sets him above the rest:

"For a horse who gets beat the odd day, he’s still very consistent. That puts him up there because he always runs his race. He was very good under a great ride from Paul Townend the last day, who just felt he probably used him a little too much at Christmas and wanted to give him an easier race at the Dublin Racing Festival. So he didn’t go quick, he went slower, but he was still good enough to win.

"I think it’s his constitution that makes him great, he turns up every day and it doesn’t seem to phase him. He doesn’t miss any fight. I know he got beaten the last two years at Punchestown, but he turns up in all those top races and runs his race. It probably told on him the last two years at Punchestown, but he still doesn’t give in, he’s got that will to win."

Looking ahead to this year's Gold Cup at Cheltenham, Casey thinks it's hard to see opposition horses "turning the tables":

"I’m not certain Banbridge will stay an extra two furlongs, obviously he was good to win a King George and he’s won around the track before, but he’d want good ground. But of the horses that finished behind Galopin Des Champs before, it’s hard to see them turning the tables.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is set to get underway on March 14, 2025, at 4:00 pm with Willie Mullins putting up three horses for the race including Galopin Des Champs, Fact To File and Grangeclare West.

The full racecard for the event is as follows:

Galopin Des Champs - Willie Mullins

Banbridge - Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Fact To File - Willie Mullins

Monty's Star - Henry De Bromhead

Grangeclare West - Willie Mullins

Corbetts Cross - Emmet Mullins

L'Jomme Presse - Venetia Williams

Grey Dawning - Dan Skelton

Jungle Boogie - Henry De Bromhead

Hewick - Miss Tara Lee Cogan

Gentlemansgame - Mouse Morris

Ahoy Senor - Lucinda Russell

The Real Whacker - Patrick Neville

Royale Pagaille - Venetia Williams

Conflated - Gordan Elliott

