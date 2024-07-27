Galway beat Tipperary to progress to All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final - Match Report

Galway will now face Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final on Sunday, August 11 in Croke Park.

Tipperary enjoyed a nice break, having automatically qualified for the semi-finals after their unbeaten run and topping their group. On the other hand, Galway came into the game having knocked out last year's finalists, Waterford, in the quarter-finals at Croke Park three weeks ago.

Early on in the first half, it looked like Galway might pull well ahead of The Premier County as they found themselves three points ahead ten minutes into the game.

However, a goal from Eimear McGrath after some quality play from Grace O'Brien saw Tipp tie up the affair and continue to pull ahead after that.

Galway wasn't down and out, though. The game remained very physical in the middle of the park, with both sides scoring good points.

The battle continued up and until the half-time whistle. Tipperary went in at the break just two points ahead.

Half-Time Score: Galway 0-07 (7) Tipperary 1-06 (9)

The second half started poorly for Tipperary as they conceded also immediately when Niamh Mallon found the back for the net for Galway to put them a point ahead.

The game was levelled up again in the 42nd minute following some great play from Róisín Howard to set up Cait Devane for a point.

There was a lull in point scoring though after that until Tipperary went in front again in the 49th minute.

Galway brought the game level in the 61st minute before scoring the winning point in the 63rd.

Full-Time Score: Galway 1-12 (15) Tipperary 1-11 (14)

