Galway hold on as Waterford bow out of All- Ireland - Galway v Waterford Match Report

Galway hold on as Waterford bow out of All- Ireland - Galway v Waterford Match Report
Waterford bow out of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship after defeat to Galway. Photo: Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
It was a tough day for the Déise as they bowed out of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship after a dramatic Quarter-Final clash with Galway.

There was an early chance in the first 5 minutes for Waterford to pick up a goal, with Fiona Ryan being forced to make a scrappy save to keep Galway in front.

This was followed up by a chance for Galway in the 6th minute. Luckily for the Déise, Brianna O'Reagan produced an excellent save, with Galway settling for a point.

The first half was dominated by midfield battles. Both the Galway and Waterford defences were ruthless in closing down attacking plays. Galway found themselves with more point-scoring opportunities, and they certainly didn't waste them.

Half-Time Score: Galway 0-7 (7) Waterford 0-5 (5)

The same battle continued well into the second half. Waterford started well, closing the gap with Galway following a few excellently taken points. However, Galway's Aoife Donohue managed to find the net after Brianna O'Reagan saved an initial shot. This put Galway four points ahead.

All looked hopeless for Waterford, but in the 52nd minute, Beth Carton converted a penalty to bring the Déise back into the game.

However, it wasn't enough to secure Waterford a place in the All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Finals.

Full-Time Score: Galway 1-12 (15) Waterford 1-9 (12)

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat102103.com.

