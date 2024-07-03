Play Button
Galway United's Julie-Ann Russell called up to Republic of Ireland team

2023-24 Women's Nations League Group B, National Stadium, Windsor Park, Belfast 5/12/2023 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland WNT Ireland’s Louise Quinn celebrates scoring her sides fifth goal with teammates Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Odhrán Johnson
Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Eileen Gleeson has named the 26-player squad for the Girls in Green's final two EURO 2025 qualifying matches against England and France.

Defender Niamh Fahey, midfielder Denise O'Sullivan, and forward Marissa Sheva all return to the squad, while the following players miss out due to injuries:

Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City)
Tara O'Hanlon (Manchester City)
Jamie Finn (Birmingham City)
Heather Payne (Everton)
Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave FC)

60-times-capped Galway United midfielder Julie-Ann Russell receives a call-up following some impressive form in the SSE Airticity Women's Premier Division.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)
Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses)
Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders:

Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United)
Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich)
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City)
Niamh Fahey (Liverpool)
Caitlin Hayes (Celtic)
Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)
Anna Patten (Aston Villa)
Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders:
Katie McCabe (Arsenal)
Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)
Megan Connolly (Bristol City)
Lily Agg (Birmingham City)
Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses)
Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers)
Jess Ziu (West Ham United)
Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)
Eva Mangan (Cork City)
Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)

Forwards:

Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)
Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)
Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)
Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)
Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

The Republic of Ireland will face England on Friday, July 12, at Carrow Road in Norwich, while Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host Ireland's home game against France on Tuesday, July 16.

