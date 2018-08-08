Galway hurling boss Micheál Donoghue is the latest inter-county manager to reveal he has received abusive mail.

Personal abuse was cited as one of the reasons for Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s resignation as the Kerry coach at the weekend.

Limerick’s John Kiely says he gets hate mail even when his team wins.

Donoghue feels it is part and parcel of the job.

“It’s the unfortunate world we’re in. In society now people think they can take certain liberties,” he said.

“Every manager probably receives some mail from different sections of the public.

“It’s part and parcel of it. Whether you take or read much into it, that’s your own prerogative.”

