Gardaí issue parking warning ahead of Munster U21 final in Cork

04 July 2018

GAA fans who park illegally or dangerously while attending the under 21 Munster hurling final clash in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh tonight will face fines and penalty points.

In a stark pre-game warning, gardai say they will prosecute any parking breaches and will tow any vehicle parked illegally or dangerously in the area.

It follows a series of complaints from some local residents and public representatives in relation to traffic and parking issues in estates around the stadium during some recent big matches.

Cllr Terry Shannon told the last meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee that some of the parking was now a “threat to public safety”.

Ahead of tonight’s clash between Cork and Tipperary, gardai said they will prosecute any parking breaches in the area, they will tow vehicles to a garda compound, and will issue parking tickets.

The release fee for vehicles is €150, they said the parking tickets will be issued electronically, and should be received in the post within 21 days, and they warned that motorists who park dangerously face three penalty points if the fine is paid, or five penalty points if convicted in court.

With throw-in at 7.30pm, and Canadian rocker Alanis Morissette performing at Live at the Marquee, right next to the stadium, at 8pm, the Ballintemple and Blackrock areas will be very busy tonight.

There is no parking at or near the stadium. People have been advised to avail of public transport, or to park in the city and walk to the stadium or concert venue.

Share it:













Don't Miss