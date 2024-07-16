Play Button
Gareth Southgate stepping down as England manager

England’s Gareth Southgate walks past the Euro 2024 trophy, © PA Wire/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
The England FA has announced that Gareth Southgate will leave his role as manager of the English National team after 102 games and almost eight years.

In a statement released by Southgate, he said:

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team."

Southgate recently managed the England national team to their Euro 2024 final where they lost to Spain 2-1.

