Gary Hunt unveiled as Waterford FC Women's Head Coach

Gary Hunt has today been unveiled as Waterford Women's FC Head Coach for the 2025 League of Ireland season.

The former Cobh Ramblers head coach returns to the RSC after previously working as the club's Head of Youth Development in 2019.

In his previous role as Cobh Ramblers Head Coach, he helped the Cork side finish 8th in the First Division, whilst achieving Cobh's third-highest points-per-game ratio in the past seven years.

Speaking on his appointment Hunt said he's "delighted to be back"

Advertisement

"An opportunity came over the last few weeks, and it was something I wasn't hesitant about taking. I'm really looking forward to getting started with the group, and taking Waterford into a new era.

"I have a background here in the academy and first-team where I've had some brilliant successes on the pitch, and I'm looking forward now to hopefully carrying that over to the Women's side. What success looks like for us over the first year might be a bit different but I'm really looking forward to taking this group and setting up something for Waterford that has been a long time coming."

The Blues were officially awarded a Women's Premier Division licence on November 27, 2024, with the league campaign set to get underway against Treaty United on March 8th at Markets Field.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.