Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Gary Hunt unveiled as Waterford FC Women's Head Coach

Gary Hunt unveiled as Waterford FC Women's Head Coach
Gary Hunt has today been unveiled as the Waterford FC Women's Head Coach. Photo: Waterford FC
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gary Hunt has today been unveiled as Waterford Women's FC Head Coach for the 2025 League of Ireland season.

The former Cobh Ramblers head coach returns to the RSC after previously working as the club's Head of Youth Development in 2019.

In his previous role as Cobh Ramblers Head Coach, he helped the Cork side finish 8th in the First Division, whilst achieving Cobh's third-highest points-per-game ratio in the past seven years.

Speaking on his appointment Hunt said he's "delighted to be back"

Advertisement

"An opportunity came over the last few weeks, and it was something I wasn't hesitant about taking. I'm really looking forward to getting started with the group, and taking Waterford into a new era.

"I have a background here in the academy and first-team where I've had some brilliant successes on the pitch, and I'm looking forward now to hopefully carrying that over to the Women's side. What success looks like for us over the first year might be a bit different but I'm really looking forward to taking this group and setting up something for Waterford that has been a long time coming."

The Blues were officially awarded a Women's Premier Division licence on November 27, 2024, with the league campaign set to get underway against Treaty United on March 8th at Markets Field.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

David Breen appointed Waterford FC MU20 Head Coach

 By Odhrán Johnson
Waterford News 2

Teenager taken to hospital following assault in Waterford

 By Aoife Kearns
Win 3

WIN on Beat the Bomb with TileStore N More!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement