Gary Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host

Gary Lineker is to leave Match of the Day after 25 years.

The former England player has been at the helm of the iconic soccer show for quarter of a century.

The BBC has confirmed Lineker is to step down as the host at the end of the current season.

They say he will be 'hugely missed on the show', but that he'll continue to work with the broadcaster.

Lineker will continue to host BBC Sport's coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025/26 season.

He'll also lead the broadcaster's coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

