Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Gary Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host

Gary Lineker to step down as Match of the Day host
Gary Lineker, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gary Lineker is to leave Match of the Day after 25 years.

The former England player has been at the helm of the iconic soccer show for quarter of a century.

The BBC has confirmed Lineker is to step down as the host at the end of the current season.

They say he will be 'hugely missed on the show', but that he'll continue to work with the broadcaster.

Advertisement

Lineker will continue to host BBC Sport's coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025/26 season.

He'll also lead the broadcaster's coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

30,000 teachers to stage lunchtime protest next week

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Leaving Cert English and Maths could be reduced to just one paper

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man questioned over murder of Jo Jo Dullard must be released or charged today

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement