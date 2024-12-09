Gavin Coombes signs contract extension with Munster Rugby

Gavin Coombes has today extended his stay at Munster Rugby until 2027.

The Skibbereen man has made 106 appearances for the province to date, scoring 47 tries.

Coombes earned two caps for Ireland in the summer of 2021 after becoming Munster's youngest ever Player of the Year at just 24.

Now, celebrating his 27th birthday this week, he holds the record as The Red Army's fourth top try-scorer behind Simon Zebo, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway.

During the 2020/21 season, Coombes recorded a new record for the most tries scored in a single season scoring 15 in 22 appearances.

More recently in the 2022/23 URC winning season for Munster Coombes scored 14 tries in 22 appearances.

He also scored in their recent clash with Stade Francais in the Champions Cup on Saturday and has scored five tries in seven appearances so far this season.

Gavin Coombes becomes the fourth player for Munster in recent weeks to sign contract extensions with the province alongside Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly and Stephen Archer.

