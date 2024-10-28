Goal line clearances a plenty as Wexford bow out of First Division Playoffs - Match Report

Wexford FC are out of the First-Division playoffs after failing to come back from a 1-0 loss last Thursday.

Following a disappointing performance against Athlone Town in the first leg at Lissywoollen, James Keddy's side welcomed the promotion contenders to Ferrycarrig Park today in hopes of recovering from their 1-0 loss last Thursday.

Over 1,250 spectators came out for the occasion and from the very start, it was already proving to be a more entertaining fixture than Thursday's first leg.

Despite a few good goalscoring opportunities in the opening 25 minutes, Wexford were unable to find the back of the net. The biggest impact on the game up and until that point was the replacement of Kian Corbally for Conor Crowley as Corbally picked up a head injury in a collission with teammate Luka Lovic.

The best goalscoring opportunity however arguably feel to Aaron Dobbs in the 33rd minute as he received the ball from Thomas Oluwa and beat his man only to drag his shot just wide of the far post.

Athlone had a few chances of their own late into the first half but it was well and truly an opening 45 minutes dominated by the hosts.

Half-Time Score: Wexford 0(0) - 0(1) Athlone Town

The second-half is where the game really came to life.

The first real opportunity fell to Luka Lovic in the 62nd minute as substitute Mikie Rowe played a low driven ball into the box however the shot was just caught at the wrong angle from Lovic lifting it well over the bar.

However, how this match managed to stay nil-all is anyone's guess. A thunderstrike from Athlone rattled the crossbar in the 73rd minute and on more than two occasions Wexford had shots that beat the keeper but were cleared off the line.

Athlone's stellar defense is what saw them through in the end in a game which Wexford really dominated from the offset.

Full-Time Score: Wexford 0(0) - 0(1) Athlone Town

