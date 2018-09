Sunita Puspure has won gold in the women’s singles sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

Puspure has added to the O’Donovan brothers’ gold medal when she rowed to victory this morning.

It’s gold for Ireland and Sanita Puspure at the World Rowing Championships. This was a dominant performance in the women’s single sculls final. #RTESport pic.twitter.com/HlOS6kjEpQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 16, 2018

More to follow…

