Gold for O’Donovan brothers at World Rowing Championships

15 September 2018

Cork brothers Gary and Paul O’Donovan have won gold in the lightweight double sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

The Olympic silver medal-winning duo finished comfortably ahead of the Italian team who came second.

The Skibereen brothers qualified third from their semi final but there was no such drama in the final as they took control with 500m to go and came home comfortably.

Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh struggled in the women’s pair medal race finishing in 6th place

This lunchtime, Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll in the ‘C’ final of the men’s heavyweight pairs while Aoife and Denise Walsh have their women’s lightweight double sculls ‘C’ final.

