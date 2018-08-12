Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan has won gold in the Pommel Horse at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards, Co Down made history today after becoming the first Irish gymnast to win a medal at the Championships.

The teen finished well-clear of the field with a score of 15.300.

On Thursday, McClenaghan qualified for the final, another unprecedented feat for an Irish gymnast, with a top-scoring personal best performance.

There was disaster for UK gymnast and Olympic champion Max Whitlock who came off midway through his pommel routine and finished in seventh place.

McClenaghan had beaten Whitlock earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games.

For the first time in European Gymnastics … the Irish anthem! Well done Rhys! #EC2018 pic.twitter.com/G4aVwd6J2c — UEG (@UEGymnastics) August 12, 2018

Today’s victory was the first gold medal for Ireland in the Championships and the fourth so far after Gary and Paul O’Donovan won silver in rowing and Thomas Barr secured bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Ciara Mageean, another Co Down native, takes to the final of the 1,500m tonight at 7pm Irish time.

Digital Desk

