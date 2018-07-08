As the final day of the European Athletics U18 Championships gets underway in Gyor, Hungary, the Irish team already have plenty to celebrate.

Dublin’s Rhasidat Adeleke claimed gold yesterday in the 200m with an impressive performance that has placed her on the radar as one to watch for the future.

Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates after finishing first in the Women’s 200m final at the European U18 Athletics Championships. Pic: Giancarlo Columbo/Sportsfile

She flew past her rivals and recorded a new personal best of 23:52.

A brilliant run from Rhasidat Adeleke in the 200m final at the European U18 Championships to claim Ireland’s second gold medal of the event! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wDZed643Dk — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 7, 2018

Following the race, Adeleke said that she had surprised herself with the performance she gave.

“You work all year, there will be doubts and things that will bring you down but coming out with the gold is crazy.” Ireland’s @RhasidatAdeleke after winning gold in the 200m at the European U18 Championships. pic.twitter.com/IwQportwNL — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 7, 2018

Adding to the medals yesterday was Sophie O’Sullivan who battled her way to silver and a new personal best of 2:06.05 in the 800m final.

A dominant run in the 800m final for Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in a championship record of 2:04.84 and a medal for O’Sullivan! Sonia O’Sullivan’s daughter Sophie claimed a silver medal on her championship debut no less. pic.twitter.com/dHBqUJ9Z9o — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 7, 2018

The Cork athlete was overjoyed after crossing the finish line.

O’Sullivan was fresh off a silver medal in the 800m at the national U20 championships.

A silver medal and a golden interview with Sophie O’Sullivan in 2:06.05 over 800m pic.twitter.com/ozpEhHNyAM — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 7, 2018

Proud mother Sonia was watching from the stands as Sophie continues to make her own name in the sport.

Super silver and super smiles!!! 2:06.05 for an official pb for Sophie O’Sullivan pic.twitter.com/iNdYWLKrwK — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 7, 2018

The team have been doing the country proud while over in Hungary this week and President Michael D Higgins took to Twitter to congratulate them on their success.

“May I congratulate Rhasidat Adeleke on winning gold in the 200 meter sprint, and Sophie O’Sullivan on winning silver in the 800m, at the European Championships today. Their outstanding performances deserve our praise, and will inspire many young people to participate in sport.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 7, 2018

In action today are Brian Lynch in 110 hurdles of decathlon and Sarah Healy in the 1500 final.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss