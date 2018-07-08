As the final day of the European Athletics U18 Championships gets underway in Gyor, Hungary, the Irish team already have plenty to celebrate.

Dublin’s Rhasidat Adeleke claimed gold yesterday in the 200m with an impressive performance that has placed her on the radar as one to watch for the future.

Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates after finishing first in the Women’s 200m final at the European U18 Athletics Championships. Pic: Giancarlo Columbo/Sportsfile

She flew past her rivals and recorded a new personal best of 23:52.

Following the race, Adeleke said that she had surprised herself with the performance she gave.

Adding to the medals yesterday was Sophie O’Sullivan who battled her way to silver and a new personal best of 2:06.05 in the 800m final.

The Cork athlete was overjoyed after crossing the finish line.

O’Sullivan was fresh off a silver medal in the 800m at the national U20 championships.

Proud mother Sonia was watching from the stands as Sophie continues to make her own name in the sport.

The team have been doing the country proud while over in Hungary this week and President Michael D Higgins took to Twitter to congratulate them on their success.

In action today are Brian Lynch in 110 hurdles of decathlon and Sarah Healy in the 1500 final.

Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss