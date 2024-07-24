Government ‘open’ to hosting golf major at Portmarnock

The Government is exploring a bid to host The Open golf tournament in Ireland.

Ministers have agreed to look into a bid to stage The Open and the AIG Women’s Open at Portmarnock Golf Club.

While any final decision on supporting an official bid will be subject to a positive outcome on discussions between the Portmarnock club and The R&A, Ministers are expecting a recommendation will be brought to the Cabinet in the autumn.

There will also be a requirement for a positive economic impact assessment for the bid.

American Xander Schauffele took home the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Royal Troon last week (PA)

Minister for Sport and Tourism Catherine Martin said: “Ireland is a leading destination for golf and this would also increase Ireland’s reputation as a world centre for golf if we were to host these major tournaments on the island at Portmarnock and Portrush.”

The Open is the oldest and most prestigious golf championship in the world and it was held in Portrush, Co Antrim, in 2019.

Hosting the Open in Portmarnock could be the first time it would be held outside of the UK.

The Government says this would present a “key opportunity to deepen ties and broaden a shared sporting narrative” on both a North-South and East-West basis.

Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne said: “Hosting of these major international sports events can yield a strong participation legacy that will drive the growth in participation levels in golf, as the Government continues its work to get as many people as physically active and engaged in sport as possible.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

