Greece fixture is a "chance to bounce back as quickly as possible" says John O'Shea

Following Ireland's opening defeat against England in the new Nations League campaign, Assistant Head Coach John O'Shea is hoping the squad can "bounce back as quickly as possible".

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat against England and ahead of their second Nations League fixture against Greece tonight, O'Shea says improving performance levels are key.

"That's the ups and downs of it, how competitive international football is.

"The beauty of having a game a few days later gives everyone the chance to bounce back as quickly as possible and improve performances and improve everything about the performance,” he said

"That's the key bit for us, if you improve the performance levels hopefully that will eventually bring consistent results in our favour. Make sure we are hard to beat and then we go win some matches on the back of that."

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher says that while he was happy with his individual performance against the Euro 2024 finalists the team "definitely need to improve as a team".

"I had a few saves to make and stuff and thankfully I was able to help the team.

"Obviously personally for me, it's not about that, it's about the team and getting the right result for the country.

"Yeah, I was personally happy with my own performance but I think we definitely need to improve as a team and it's a big game on Tuesday."

Going into tonight's fixture with Greece, the Republic of Ireland will be looking for their first-ever win in five previous meetings against the country.

Alongside this, Greece have won all three of their previous away games against the Republic of Ireland without conceding a goal. Most recently that included their 2-0 win over the Republic in a European Championship qualifier in October 2023.

The Boys in Green will also be without captain Seamus Coleman for the fixture after he sustained an injury in the second half of their loss to England on Saturday. Festy Ebosele has been called up as his replacement.

Kick-off between Ireland and Greece at the Aviva Stadium is tonight at 7:45 pm.

