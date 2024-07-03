Henry Shefflin steps down as Galway hurling manager

Henry Shefflin has left his position as Galway hurling manager after three seasons in charge.

The former Kilkenny hurler failed to win a major title with Galway, as they were knocked out of the championship in the round-robin stage of the Leinster championship this year.

Shefflin led Galway to All-Ireland semi-finals in 2022 and 2023.

In a statement, Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew said “On behalf of Galway GAA, I want to place on record our sincere thanks to Henry for the leadership, energy and commitment he has given Galway hurling over the past three seasons. Henry has driven the highest standards possible during his tenure and left a lasting positive impact on our playing group and on Galway hurling.

"His mentality and will to win remains unmatched and the group will reap the benefits of this.

"Henry has been outstanding to deal with over the last three years and this is reflected in the esteem he is held in by our players, supporters and all involved in Galway GAA.

"We also want to thank and acknowledge the massive contribution of Richie O’Neill, Damien Joyce, Kevin Lally and Eamon O’Shea and the wider background team for their efforts during Henry’s term.”

By Michael Bolton

