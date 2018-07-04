Cork City will begin their defence of the FAI Cup away from home.
The holders have been drawn against Dublin side Home Farm.
Last year’s beaten finalists will welcome Cobh Ramblers to Oriel Park while there is an all-Premier Division tie between Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.
There is a local derby in Inchicore as three-time cup winners St Patrick’s Athletic travel to take on Leinster Senior League side Inchicore Athletic.
Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic face a difficult challenge against Limerick while Skerries Town will take on high-flying Waterford.
All ties will be played between August 10 and 12.
📣 The Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup First Round draw is below!#FAICup 🏆 Champions @CorkCityFC will travel to @Homefarm_FC in the first round!
All fixtures set to be played the week ending August 12th! pic.twitter.com/6RH1wVLNtR
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 4, 2018
Here is the draw in full:
- Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers
- UCD v Pike Rovers
- Blarney United v Derry City
- Shelbourne v Athlone Town
- Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely
- Cockhill Celtic v Limerick
- Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers
- Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps
- Skerries Town v Waterford
- Sligo Rovers v Longford Town
- Maynooth University Town v Leeds
- North End United v Galway United
- Home Farm v Cork City
- Wexford v Bohemians
- Inchicore Athletic v St Patrick’s Athletic
- Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch