Here’s how last night’s FAI Cup games finished up:

Bohemians thrashed Wexford to secure their place in the second round of the competition, winning 7-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Dundalk gained revenge for their EA Sports Cup exit against Cobh Ramblers tonight, beating the Cork side 3-0.

Elsewhere, there were wins for St Patrick’s Athletic beat beat Inchicore Athletic 5-0.

It’s all over in Richmond Park and it’s finished 5-0 to the Saints. Thanks to all the #Supersaints for supporting the team tonight & best wishes to @InchicoreAthFC in their season ahead! Great to see people out supporting both Inchicore sides! #FAICup — St Patrick’s Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 10, 2018

UCD beat Pike Rovers 2-0 at Belfield.

Shelbourne were victorious over Athlone.

Full-time: Shels 4-0 Athlone. The Reds are in the pot for the second round of the FAI Cup. Next up is Wexford away on Friday, August 17. pic.twitter.com/z7OSwXi5A0 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 10, 2018

Drogheda secured the win over Shamrock Rovers.

And Finn Harps claimed the scalp of top-flight side Bray Wanderers beating them 3-1 after extra time.

HARPS WIN!!!!! Full Time Score:

Bray Wanderers 1 Finn Harps 3 #uth #bawa #FAICup — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) August 10, 2018

Waterford travel to Skerries, Derry City go to Blarney, while Sligo Rovers play host to First Division side Longford Town in the opening round of the Fai Senior Cup today.

– Digital Desk

