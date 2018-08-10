Here’s how last night’s FAI Cup games finished up:

Bohemians thrashed Wexford to secure their place in the second round of the competition, winning 7-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Dundalk gained revenge for their EA Sports Cup exit against Cobh Ramblers tonight, beating the Cork side 3-0.

Elsewhere, there were wins for St Patrick’s Athletic beat beat Inchicore Athletic 5-0.

UCD beat Pike Rovers 2-0 at Belfield.

Shelbourne were victorious over Athlone.

Drogheda secured the win over Shamrock Rovers.

And Finn Harps claimed the scalp of top-flight side Bray Wanderers beating them 3-1 after extra time.

 

Waterford travel to Skerries, Derry City go to Blarney, while Sligo Rovers play host to First Division side Longford Town in the opening round of the Fai Senior Cup today.

– Digital Desk

