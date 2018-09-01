Here's what happened in the Premier League's 3pm games

Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 0

Eden Hazard scored his first goal of the season as Chelsea extended their 100% start to the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Chelsea have been crowned champions in four of the five previous seasons in which they won their first four games, but Maurizio Sarri knows there is plenty of work to do for the Blues to be contenders this term.

Callum Wilson missed a fine opportunity for the Cherries in the first half and Marcos Alonso struck the post before half-time.

Pedro put Chelsea ahead after 72 minutes and Hazard netted a second five minutes from time.

West Ham 0 Wolves 1

At the other end of the table West Ham remain rooted to the bottom after suffering their fourth straight defeat against promoted Wolves.

Adam Traore scored the only goal of the game in injury-time to leave Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini still searching for a first point of the season.

Everton 1 Huddersfield Town 1

A point was enough to take Huddersfield out of the bottom three after they drew 1-1 at Everton.

The visitors took a surprise lead in the 34th minute as Philip Billing headed home from a corner, but the hosts equalised just two minutes later through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 2

Crystal Palace’s reliance on Wilfried Zaha was again laid bare as Southampton secured their first Premier League victory of the season in his absence at Selhurst Park.

It will soon be two years since Palace last won without their finest player, as goals from Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg demonstrated how vital it was that they again recently persuaded him to sign a new contract.

Their last victory without him came when they won 3-2 at Sunderland in September 2016, so when he failed a late fitness test having suffered a groin strain during training on Friday it represented a significant setback, even if did not justify their 2-0 defeat to a struggling team.

Brighton 2 Fulham 2

Glenn Murray scored a second-half brace as Brighton battled from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham.

The veteran striker equalised with a late penalty at the Amex Stadium, having halved the deficit with 23 minutes remaining.

Fulham, whose goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saved a first-half spot-kick from Pascal Gross, looked on course for victory after goals from Andre Schurrle and in-form forward Aleksandar Mitrovic either side of the break put them in control.

