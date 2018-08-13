The allocation of additional funding of €1.75 million for high-performance sport ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2020 has been announced.

Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin made the announcement this morning which sees Hockey Ireland receive €500,000.

The Board of Sport Ireland agreed that the funding should be allocated to assist athletes’ preparations for the Games in 2020.

The Ministers also indicated their intention to make an additional allocation of €250,000 in capital funding for high-performance equipment.

It was reiterated that this special funding allocation is separate to the 2019 funding priorities highlighted at the recent launch of the National Sports Policy 2018-2027, including €1.5million in further support for our athletes’ preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“We have seen some truly extraordinary achievements over the past few weeks, with medal success for our Women’s Hockey Team, as well as Irish rowers, sprinters, para-cyclists and gymnasts,” said Minister Ross.

“Recognising the success of our sportsmen and women, who do so much to inspire Irish children and young people, I am delighted to announce this additional funding for high performance programmes across a range of sports.”

The allocation of the additional funding is below:

Hockey Ireland €500,000

Horse Sport Ireland €175,000

Olympic Council of Ireland €175,000

Paralympics Ireland €100,000

Gymnastics Ireland €75,000

Swim Ireland €75,000

Athletics Ireland €50,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €50,000

Confederation of Golf in Ireland €40,000

Cricket Ireland €40,000

Cycling Ireland €40,000

Irish Sailing Association €40,000

Rowing Ireland €40,000

Triathlon Ireland €30,000

Badminton Ireland €25,000

Irish Judo Association €25,000

Irish Taekwondo Association €20,000

Digital Desk

