The allocation of additional funding of €1.75 million for high-performance sport ahead of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2020 has been announced.
Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin made the announcement this morning which sees Hockey Ireland receive €500,000.
The Board of Sport Ireland agreed that the funding should be allocated to assist athletes’ preparations for the Games in 2020.
The Ministers also indicated their intention to make an additional allocation of €250,000 in capital funding for high-performance equipment.
It was reiterated that this special funding allocation is separate to the 2019 funding priorities highlighted at the recent launch of the National Sports Policy 2018-2027, including €1.5million in further support for our athletes’ preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
“We have seen some truly extraordinary achievements over the past few weeks, with medal success for our Women’s Hockey Team, as well as Irish rowers, sprinters, para-cyclists and gymnasts,” said Minister Ross.
“Recognising the success of our sportsmen and women, who do so much to inspire Irish children and young people, I am delighted to announce this additional funding for high performance programmes across a range of sports.”
The allocation of the additional funding is below:
- Hockey Ireland €500,000
- Horse Sport Ireland €175,000
- Olympic Council of Ireland €175,000
- Paralympics Ireland €100,000
- Gymnastics Ireland €75,000
- Swim Ireland €75,000
- Athletics Ireland €50,000
- Irish Athletic Boxing Association €50,000
- Confederation of Golf in Ireland €40,000
- Cricket Ireland €40,000
- Cycling Ireland €40,000
- Irish Sailing Association €40,000
- Rowing Ireland €40,000
- Triathlon Ireland €30,000
- Badminton Ireland €25,000
- Irish Judo Association €25,000
- Irish Taekwondo Association €20,000
